The cast of zombie 100 It is small, there are two pairs of characters. The boys and the girls, all very different and fun. Their perspectives and ways of dealing with life are very interesting because their desires will be shown in the midst of a dangerous and deadly zombie apocalypse.

We already saw that Akira Tendo is very determined to enjoy his life and has fully accepted that his life will end at some point, it is inevitable that he will become a zombie; On the other hand, Shizuka Mikazuki has an ultimate hope, and her survival is the most important thing.

all the characters of zombie 100 they will have a growth influenced by the context and by their links, so regardless of the result you get, remember that we are beings who tend to metamorphosis. Without further ado, we leave you the test here:

See also Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a "big win" for Gearbox, it can become a series What anime genre is your favourite? scifi.

Shojo. Shōnen. Comedy. What is your favorite food? Something very nutritious. Boooooool! Ahhh, whatever is quick to make and eat. Asian food! Where would you like to travel soon? A tour! Many places! To Japan! I don’t like to go out so much, maybe somewhere more or less close. I need to rest! I think a small town with a relaxing lagoon. You are at home and you only have twenty pesos to survive the day, what do you do? As? Well, I think I go to the store and see what it’s enough for me, right? I save five pesos for anything and I buy something with the fifteen. I’ll buy sweets! The sugar should help me somehow. I start to watch anime and I forget about hunger. What do you think of Japan?

Well, it’s a flirtatious country, isn’t it? It is a great economic capital of the world, it is interesting on many levels. Ahhh, it’s terrible, he has many social problems, from interpersonal relationship issues to notions of work. It’s sweltering, even mangaka get sick from working so hard!

It’s the mother of anime! It’s fabulous! My dream is to go to Japan! What do you think of death? Uhm, I hope you’ll be nice to me. No?

Well, it is something eventual and natural. Ehhhh, I hope I have a long and healthy life. Not that I think about her much…why? ought? Yeah! The best part of the job is creating a good working environment. Party every Friday! I don't love it, but I like to push myself in everything I do. Of course. Ehhhhhhh… Yes, that's where you get varus for the funkos. How many couples have you had?

Do the almost anything count? Huy, well yes some, the truth, several, several. How cool is flirting! For anime a waifu and a husbando, do I need anything more than them? Not at all.

I concentrate a lot in school! Okay? 0, so what? I’m not that otaku, that’s not why. It’s not because of that! I have a lot of work and things to think about. copies? Maybe like three. What is the most important thing to you? My friends.

The party.

My life.

The job.

Test Zom 100 Akira Tendo You are a very energetic person who tries very hard for everything you have to do, whether you like it or not, you try to play a good role. You are not as yolo as you would like, but you make an effort to value things for what they are. You are a kind and reliable enough person. You are intelligent and sensitive. Shizuka Mikadzuki You are an extremely calculating person, this shows that you have your priorities well ordered. Excellent! You are very objective, but you also like to imagine the future, albeit in a realistic enough way. That makes you seem very direct and a bit aggressive directness, but your way of seeing life is valuable, just try not to hurt others, be more careful. Kenichirō "Kencho" Ryūzaki You sure know how to enjoy life! In the middle of a zombie apocalypse or every Friday, your wisdom is to recognize what you like! But maybe a little TLC wouldn't hurt, you know? A little more responsibility and peace. It would definitely suit you and the people around you, but of course, preserve your humorous spark. Beatrix Amerhauser You're the most otaku person on your block, you could go to Japan even if there was a zombie apocalypse… A decision that might seem a bit careless, but hey, after all, dreams are perceived, planned and achieved in different ways. You are also an energetic person and somewhat lonely, there are other otaku out there, don't just stay with the husbandos and waifus, please.

And good? what did you think of the result? I hope you do feel identified.

Where can I watch Zom 100?

Let’s remember that the anime of zombie 100 is available on both Netflix and Crunchyrollalthough neither platform has the pair of recap chapters that were released in the middle of the season.

On the other hand, the live action that lasts just over two hours is only available on Netflix.

