The cast of zombie 100 It is small, there are two pairs of characters. The boys and the girls, all very different and fun. Their perspectives and ways of dealing with life are very interesting because their desires will be shown in the midst of a dangerous and deadly zombie apocalypse.
We already saw that Akira Tendo is very determined to enjoy his life and has fully accepted that his life will end at some point, it is inevitable that he will become a zombie; On the other hand, Shizuka Mikazuki has an ultimate hope, and her survival is the most important thing.
all the characters of zombie 100 they will have a growth influenced by the context and by their links, so regardless of the result you get, remember that we are beings who tend to metamorphosis. Without further ado, we leave you the test here:
What anime genre is your favourite?
What is your favorite food?
Where would you like to travel soon?
You are at home and you only have twenty pesos to survive the day, what do you do?
What do you think of Japan?
What do you think of death?
How many couples have you had?
What is the most important thing to you?
Akira Tendo
You are a very energetic person who tries very hard for everything you have to do, whether you like it or not, you try to play a good role. You are not as yolo as you would like, but you make an effort to value things for what they are. You are a kind and reliable enough person. You are intelligent and sensitive.
Shizuka Mikadzuki
You are an extremely calculating person, this shows that you have your priorities well ordered. Excellent! You are very objective, but you also like to imagine the future, albeit in a realistic enough way. That makes you seem very direct and a bit aggressive directness, but your way of seeing life is valuable, just try not to hurt others, be more careful.
Kenichirō “Kencho” Ryūzaki
You sure know how to enjoy life! In the middle of a zombie apocalypse or every Friday, your wisdom is to recognize what you like! But maybe a little TLC wouldn’t hurt, you know? A little more responsibility and peace. It would definitely suit you and the people around you, but of course, preserve your humorous spark.
Beatrix Amerhauser
You’re the most otaku person on your block, you could go to Japan even if there was a zombie apocalypse… A decision that might seem a bit careless, but hey, after all, dreams are perceived, planned and achieved in different ways. You are also an energetic person and somewhat lonely, there are other otaku out there, don’t just stay with the husbandos and waifus, please.
And good? what did you think of the result? I hope you do feel identified.
Where can I watch Zom 100?
Let’s remember that the anime of zombie 100 is available on both Netflix and Crunchyrollalthough neither platform has the pair of recap chapters that were released in the middle of the season.
On the other hand, the live action that lasts just over two hours is only available on Netflix.
