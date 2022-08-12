If you look hard enough, you will find yourself somewhere abroad for less than a round in a pub on a terrace. You can take a sandwich bag of luggage, get the crumbs of the previous passenger on the folding table completely free of charge and have a 50 percent chance of dead legs – but you are in the sun for a few bucks. Unfortunately, that time will soon be over, according to the Ryanair boss.

Fuel prices are rising, also for airlines. In the past you could sometimes fly with Ryanair for 10 euros, so that the ride or the train ticket to Schiphol was more expensive than the flight. It was also cheaper to fly (for example) to Bulgaria than to drive to Groningen. At a time when everyone and everything had to go green, that was a bit crazy anyway.

“There’s no doubt that at the bottom end of the market, our really cheap promotional rates – the one-euro rates, the 0.99 euros rates, even the 9.99 euros rates – you won’t see those for years to come. ‘, says the Ryanair boss to BBC Radio 4.

What on earth are you supposed to do now?

According to the chief of the budget airline, the average price of a ticket will increase from 40 to 50 euros in the next five years. That is an increase of 2 euros per year, on average. Our thoughts go out to all the wanderlust victims in these difficult times.