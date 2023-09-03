According to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, a new study conducted by researchers in Canada found that male and female patients who were treated for fractures, hip replacement and heart disease by surgeries were approximately 10 percent less likely to suffer from complications, such as internal bleeding or stroke. Infection, within 90 days of surgery compared to patients treated by physicians.

This group was also 6 percent less likely to be hospitalized for complications related to surgery for up to one year.

In the study, doctors indicated that the gap in outcomes was due to differences in how patients responded to male and female doctors’ advice.

They highlighted that male physicians were more likely to experience disagreements than male and female patients when advising on weight loss, exercise and a healthy diet compared to female physicians.

A separate study also found that male doctors perform surgery faster than their female counterparts.

The new study, published in JAMA Surgery, last Wednesday, included about 1.2 million patients who underwent surgeries between 2007 and 2019.