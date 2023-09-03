According to information from the NGO Think Olga report, anxiety is part of everyday life for 6 out of 10 in Brazil

Report “Exhausted: impoverishment, the overload of care and the psychological suffering of women”developed by the NGO (non-governmental organization) Think Olgaindicates that 45% of Brazilian women have a diagnosis of anxiety, depression, or other types of mental disorders in the post-pandemic context of covid-19.

Anxiety, the most common disorder in Brazil, is part of the daily lives of 6 out of 10 women in the country. The survey was conducted with 1,078 women, aged 18 to 65, in all states, from May 12 to 26, 2023. The margin of error is 3 percentage points and the confidence interval is 95%.

“The report is not surprising because it is data that we already knew happened, that is, women are tired and overworked. Almost half of the female population has some mental disorder and very little access to specific care. Most say that, as tools to deal with this issue, they have physical activity or religion. He is dissatisfied with different areas of life. The financial issue is the most worrying and the double or triple journey is the 2nd biggest factor of pressure on the female psyche”said Maíra Liguori, director of Think Olga.

The report brings together data that demonstrate everything from work overload and financial insecurity to mental and physical exhaustion caused by the care economy, which encompasses all activities related to home care and the production and maintenance of life. The study aims to understand the structures that impose the suffering of Brazilian women today.

The financial situation and the ability to reconcile the different aspects of life have the lowest satisfaction scores among the interviewees. In a rating from 1 to 10, financial life received a rating of 1.4, while for the ability to reconcile different areas of life, the grade was 2.2.

The tight financial situation affects 48% of the interviewees and dissatisfaction with low remuneration reaches 32% of them. In classes D and E, 59% of women are dissatisfied with their financial situation. This dissatisfaction affects 54% of black and brown women.

In 38% of households, they are the only or main providers. These women are, for the most part, black, from class D and E and over 55 years old. Only 11% of respondents say they do not contribute financially to the maintenance of their families.

According to data from PNAD (National Household Sample Survey) conducted by IBGE in 2022, women spend 21.4 hours a week on domestic and care tasks, men spend 11 hours a week. The Think Olga report showed that the overload of domestic work and excessive working hours were the 2nd most cited cause of dissatisfaction, behind only financial concerns.

Care work is particularly burdensome for women between 36 and 55 years old (57% take care of someone) and black and brown women (50% take care of someone). In addition, 86% of women consider having a lot of responsibility.

Dissatisfaction among single mothers and caregivers is much higher than among those who do not have this type of responsibility. They are also the most burdened with domestic and caregiving tasks, with 51% of mothers and 49% of caregivers citing a restricted financial situation as the biggest impact on mental health.

This means that the burden of care is also a factor in the impoverishment of women or “feminization of poverty”, according to the report. Among younger respondents, 26% stated that imposed beauty standards negatively impact mental health. The fear of suffering violence is mentioned by 16% of the interviewees.

For 91%, emotional health should be taken very seriously and 76% are looking to pay attention to the topic, especially after the covid-19 pandemic. Only 11% say they do not take care of their emotional health in any way.

“It is necessary that we begin to understand the impact of care work and its consequences, in addition to starting with discussions that destigmatize taboos about mental health. It is essential to encourage actions by the private sector, civil society and, above all, the public sector for a viable future for women”said, in a note, Nana Lima, co-director of Think Olga.

With information from Brazil Agency