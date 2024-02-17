Abu Dhabi Police participated in the (Emirates Innovates 2024) exhibition within the month of innovation organized by the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs at the Federal Authority for Citizenship, Residency, Customs and Ports Security, at the headquarters of the General Administration in Al Ain, with innovations presented by the “We Are All Police” system in the field of innovation, the themes of which were: Artificial intelligence, and serving people of determination, in addition to their effective role in supporting security personnel and enhancing the spirit of shared responsibility among members of society and assuming their responsibilities towards their countries..

The event was witnessed by Major General Saeed Balhas Al Shamsi, Director General of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Abu Dhabi, Major General Yousef Ismail Khoury, Deputy Director General of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, and a number of officers..

Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Musabih Al-Azizi, Head of the Al Ain Community Police Affairs Department in the Community Police Department, explained that the event coincides with the Innovation Month that the United Arab Emirates celebrates in February 2024 as one of the national initiatives to celebrate innovation and innovators..

He stressed the keenness of Abu Dhabi Police to participate in activities that support the concept of innovation and to encourage “We Are All Police” members, affiliates and talents to present creative ideas that contribute to the development and improvement of police work and the sustainability of security and safety in society..

During the exhibition, members of “We Are All Police” showcased their most prominent innovations and development projects, represented by the idea of ​​an “air ambulance for search and rescue,” which is a drone controlled by a remote control and front sensors connected to the operating room. It is used to provide emergency medical aid in cases where cars cannot. The ambulance can easily reach the scene of the accident. The idea of ​​the “Barrier of Silence” project for the blind group of people of determination was also mentioned, which depends on wearing sunglasses with the aim of helping them without relying on others and enhancing their confidence..

The Al Ain Traffic Department of the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate presented the “Children Patrol” and its importance in spreading the culture of innovation and enhancing community participation in the areas of initiatives, distinguished ideas and future projects in order to improve work efficiency, raise productivity and achieve sustainable development. Drawing books and symbolic gifts were also distributed to the children..