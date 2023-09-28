White smoke for the renewal of the contract of doctors and the rest of the NHS managers. The signature was signed today in Rome at the Aran, at the end of the meeting between the trade unions and the president of the Aran, Antonio Naddeo. A final step to refine the different positions on the most complex points, in particular working hours. The text was signed by all the trade unions. The increase amounts to an average gross of 289.30 euros per month.

Stalls and amounts

The contract renewal concerns 130 thousand doctors and managers of the National Health Service. “We are satisfied – comments the national secretary of Anaao Assomed Pierino Di Silverio – because, despite moving within an economic and regulatory framework that penalizes the category with now obsolete rules that cage and limit any possibility of manoeuvre, the signed text manages to guarantee the colleagues with better working conditions than the current ones. This has always been our goal and we have achieved it.”

“Thanks to the agreement reached – explains Di Silverio – we have obtained some results that we can define as ‘historic’: we have cleared the land of the hours ‘gifted’ to the companies; we ensured the careers of managers; we have ensured rest; we have ensured payment for extra hours; we have defined the rules for doctors in training employed in the NHS and who, thanks to the Calabria Decree, will be able to enjoy rights never recognized until now and no longer be considered ‘stopgaps’; finally, we have tried to bring the daily work of medical and healthcare managers back to normal, avoiding globetrotting doctors and defining the place of work”.

“As regards the economic part, we always knew that this would not be a high-dollar contract – says Di Silverio – because the allocation set in the two-year budget was small”. The increase amounts to an average gross of 289.30 euros per month. Furthermore, the arrears as of 31 October 2023: amount to 10,757 average gross. “We have laid the foundations for the idea of ​​our work to change – concludes Di Silverio – and to be seen and experienced less and less as a professional cage. Now we will need to act to change the laws and get out of outdated logic”.