The incident took place exactly one year ago during the duel between Wolfsberger AC, Lochoshvili’s club at the time, and Austria Wien. Georg Teigl remained on the field after colliding with his head against an opponent’s knee and the Georgian immediately realized that something was wrong. He sprinted towards his opponent and then did everything he could to prevent him from suffocating. Successfully, but…

Nurses and the Red Cross come with an important warning. Lochoshvili put his fingers in the throat of the unconscious victim. And that's not the right way. The Red Cross does emphasize that it has not seen the specific situation itself, so it is always more difficult to assess. "Never put fingers in the mouths of people who may have a brain injury or an epileptic seizure. Because then they can bite with a lot of force, you don't want that. Call 112, explain what you see and ask what to do."

If someone is unconscious, check their breathing or possibly lie on their side, the Red Cross advises. “But if you suspect a fracture to the neck or head, do not put someone in the side position. In that case, try to keep that person’s airway clear with a chin lift, but never put your fingers in the mouth of someone who is unconscious.”

‘See this more often in football players’

Criticism of the footballer's behavior is also heard from the hospital. "This is about medical malpractice. Swallowing a tongue is not possible at all. What is possible is that the tongue drops backwards and causes an obstruction," says Noud Buenen, emergency physician of the KNMG doctors' federation. He also mentions the lateral position as a means of deployment. It was 'very dangerous' what the footballer did here, says Buenen. Because there is a chance of the victim vomiting and biting hard. "Unfortunately, I often see footballers doing these incorrect medical actions."

European Football Championship: Dane Eriksen goes to the ground

Teigl suffered a fractured skull, broken jaw and cheekbone in the impact and was carried off the field after lengthy treatment. The 31-year-old Austrian is now playing football again. Lochoshvili won the Fair Play Award at Monday night’s Fifa gala for his action. “I knew exactly what I had to do,” he said after the incident. Lochoshvili got some sore fingers and quite a few pats on the back from his action. And since last night the Fair Play Award.

The Georgian international (24) is therefore the successor to Danish doctors who saved Christian Eriksen during the Denmark-Finland match on June 12, 2021 during the European Football Championship. Just before the break, Eriksen went to the ground without any reason. The game was immediately stopped and players gestured for the caretakers to enter the field as quickly as possible. The caretakers soon received reinforcements from medical personnel, who resuscitated Eriksen on the field.

