Last year the anime of Naruto It celebrated its first 20 years but the celebration of this animated adaptation continues, and that is why Shueisha published a new related video.

This one has the title of Will of Fire, and unlike similar films it takes advantage of the cartoons from Masashi Kishimoto’s manga. This is how we see the story of the young Naruto Uzumaki and the brave ninja of Konoha, the famous Hidden Leaf Village, progress.

This video of Naruto It doesn’t have as much animation as the work of Studio Pierrot but it is otherwise attractive. All thanks to the great drawings that Kishimoto made throughout history.

What appears belongs not only to the first stage of the series but to the time jump within it. That is, what is known as naruto shippuden. It is towards the end that the young Uzumaki can be seen becoming the Seventh Hokage of Konoha.

Fountain: Shueisha.

This is how his most longed-for dream ended up coming true. For an equal moment Boruto appears, which has his own series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generationsavailable in both manga and anime form.

Surely many fans, by watching this video, will relive the great moments left by the adventures of Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha and the other characters created by Masashi Kishimoto, who have gained worldwide fame.

When did the Naruto manga and anime start?

Although this video of Naruto It doesn’t show when the manga and anime started, it doesn’t hurt to remember. As for the printed original, its publication was on September 21, 1999 in Japan.

When it finished being published in that country it was with 72 compilation volumes; precisely these are mentioned at the end of the filming. As for the anime, the first episode came out on October 3, 2002 on TXN, which is now TV Tokyo.

Fountain: Shueisha.

The first anime of Naruto It only had this name and ended on February 8, 2007 with 220 episodes. Once it was over, what we know as naruto shippudenwhich adapts the next part of Kishimoto’s work.

That is, after the time jump. This stage began on February 15, 2007 and ended on March 23, 2017; it ended with 500 episodes. About Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is managed separately.

In addition to Naruto we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.