Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Eid Barut leads the Dibba team in the first mission, against its guest, Masfout, on Saturday, at the start of the “Round 15” matches of the “First Division League”, which witnesses hosting Al-Oruba, who is the leader with “33 points”, and is aspiring to win the “Winter Champion” title, against its guest. Al-Jazira Al-Hamra, which is led by Tunisian coach Samir Al-Juwaili, succeeding Barot, who moved to Al-Nawakhatha, while Al-Rams faces its guest, Al-Fujairah, and Al-Dhafra, the “runner-up”, is a guest of Gulf United at Khalid bin Mohammed Stadium in Sharjah.

The round will continue on Sunday with matches between Al-Taawoun and Al-Hamriyah, Al-Dhaid and Masafi, City and Dibba Al-Hisn, United and Al-Arabi, while Gulf FC, which is in 11th place with 17 points, will be absent due to rest.

National Badr Tabib has become the Al-Taawoun coach, the only one continuing his job, for two consecutive seasons in the First League, during the current season, and only the third coach, at the level of the “ADNOC Professional League” and the “First Division League” together, along with the Romanian Cosmin (Sharjah). And the Iranian Farhad Majidi, coach of the Kalba Federation, in light of the “tsunami” of dismissals and technical changes that swept the clubs in the current season 2023-2024, which reached 20 coaches in amateurs and professionals.

Badr Tabib, the current coach of Al-Taawoun, the former coach of the Emirates Club in the professional, and the former coach of the Dibba Al-Hisn and Samfut clubs, among others, appreciated the support of the Al-Taawoun Club management for the citizen staff in leading the club’s first team for the second season in a row, stressing the importance of technical stability in achieving the required results.

A doctor, whose team occupies a middle position in the league standings with “15 points,” said that the significant absences of the most prominent players due to suspensions and injuries affected the overall performance of the team’s results, and the match of the last round of Al-Taawoun against Al-Jazira Al-Hamra 2-2 witnessed the expulsion of the team’s duo, Matar Badji and Abdullah. Al-Ghafri, and was preceded by a disciplinary decision to suspend Ali Saqr, the team’s main goalkeeper, for four matches.

The Al-Taawoun coach said: “In the absence of video technology in the first league matches, the teams face some cases of failure to agree with the decisions of the ‘stadium judges’, which causes catastrophic errors that cast a shadow on the results in general.”

He added: “Certainly talking about refereeing errors does not mean holding them fully responsible. We in the technical staff, and even the players, are also responsible for avoiding emotions, but we hope that the ‘stadium judges’ will be more careful, in light of the absence of video technology compared to the professional league, in addition to the disruption of Communication devices between stadium judges in some matches.

The Al-Taawoun coach revealed the keenness of the team’s technical staff, in cooperation with the club’s management, to apply the provisions of the internal regulations to the players, in the event of obtaining colored cards and cases of expulsion and suspension. He said: “We are working to continue educating the players regarding the regulations and the decisions of the referees, and we are also keen to implement penalties.” Included in the team’s internal regulations, including deductions from financial allocations.”

The doctor who distinguished the defensive performance of the Al-Taawoun squad, in the current season, with the team conceding 13 goals, making it the fourth strongest defense, returned to the “style of play,” and said: “Defensive excellence does not eliminate our need to improve the offensive performance, and we always prefer to play in a balanced style between defense and defense.” And the attack, which helped us achieve positive results against the leading teams, with a draw with Dibba 0-0 and Al Dhafra 1-1 and a narrow loss against the leaders Al-Oruba 0-1,” pointing out the importance of strengthening the team’s ranks during the coming period.

The Al-Taawoun coach said that the competition in the Premier League during the current season seems difficult, in light of the close levels, praising in particular the positive and distinguished appearance of the newcomer, the sixth-placed United team, which deserves the title of “dark horse.”

He added: “The competition for promotion is strong between more than one team, but the chances of the candidates remain Al-Orouba, Al-Dhafra, Dibba, Dibba Al-Hisn, and even Al-Hamriyah are the largest, in light of the great experiences of their players.”

“Al-Salibi” ends the career of “Dean of the First”

Badr Tabib, the Al-Taawoun coach, revealed that the season of the team’s midfielder, Abdullah Malallah, had ended, after he suffered a cruciate ligament injury. Malallah, 40 years old, is considered the dean of players in the Premier League, and the second oldest player in the current season 2023-2024 at the football level. UAE, after “veteran” Ismail Matar.

Malallah, who participated in 9 matches with Al-Taawoun, in his second consecutive season, previously played for the clubs of the Emirates, Al-Ain, Al-Wasl, Dubai, Fujairah, and Ajman, until his last stop with Al-Taawoun.

Saturday matches

Dibba – Masfout 16:50

Al-Orouba – Al-Jazeera Al-Hamra 16:50

Al Rams – Fujairah 16:50

Gulf United – Al Dhafra 16:50

Sunday matches

Al-Taawoun – Al-Hamriyah 16:50

Al Dhaid – Masafi 16:50

City – Dibba Al Hisn 16:55

United – Al Arabi 16:55