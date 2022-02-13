The first trailer for Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness was featured as one of two post-credits scenes from Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, to the delight of fans, Marvel has decided to officially publish a second trailer, within the framework of Super Bowl 2022. The clip introduces new villains, shocking allies, and explosive problems for the MCU multiverse.

What will we see in Doctor Strange 2?

In the multiverse of madness It will be set after the events of Spider-Man: no way home, Loki and WandaVision. In this case, the narrative will bring us closer to Doctor Strange in an investigation of the Time Stone and in his quest to expand his knowledge of the multiverse.

But, everything changed with the arrival of Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who will not necessarily be a help to the main hero. This will trigger an evil and multiversal journey. He will be joined in this mission by Scarlet Witch and America Chavez/Xochitl Gomez.