Various rumors suggest that the first official advance of Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness it would be one of the post-credit scenes from Spiderman: No Way Home. However, with the madness unleashed by the premiere of the film starring Tom Holland, it has been reported that the alleged trailer for the long-awaited sequel to the ‘Supreme Sorcerer’ has already leaked online.

According to the specialized portal CBR, the true original source of the video circulating on the internet has not yet been revealed; but the images released would anticipate not only the return of the character played by Benedict Cumberbatch, but we would see other famous faces of the MCU, such as Elizabeth olsen.

Scarlet Witch and Loki possibly see each other again in Doctor Strange 2. Photo: composition / Disney / Marvel Studios

YOU CAN SEE: No way home, preview in Peru: where and what time to go to see Spider-Man 3?

Likewise, the aforementioned medium describes that the clip would show Stephen Strange reflecting on the dangers of altering the multiverse, and that the consequences that the magician would have to face would be related to what was seen in both Spider-Man 3 and WandaVision.

For now, there are no further details on Doctor Strange 2; even so, it has been commented that a board game set would have anticipated its possible main villain. In addition, it is also said that Emma Watson (Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga) could play a powerful witch.

Release date

Yes OK Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness has entered a complementary filming stage, The Hollywood Reporter announced that its reshoots scheduled for long weeks of daily work will also serve to improve the plot.

Despite all this, Marvel Studios did not announce a date change, so its premiere remains for May 6, 2022.

YOU CAN SEE: Spider-Man no way home: Maguire and Garfield confirmed? Marvel executive thrills fans