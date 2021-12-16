Nutritionist Svetlana Fus stated that flax seeds have cleansing properties. They provide this effect thanks to the dietary fiber in their composition, the doctor said in her Instagram-account.

Foos stated that flax seeds contain a lot of health benefits. In particular, they are rich in dietary fiber, which cleanses the intestines, stimulates intestinal motility and creates a feeling of fullness. In addition, flax seeds contain phytoestrogens – phenolic compounds with antioxidant activity that protect the female body from neoplasms and facilitate the manifestations of menopause.

The doctor also called this product a natural statin because it normalizes cholesterol levels. The daily intake of the product is 1-2 tablespoons or 10-20 grams of seeds. In this case, whole flaxseeds should be crushed and eaten immediately after cooking.

“And most importantly: this small seed is one of the few plants in which omega-3 fatty acids are found in large quantities. They are needed to build cell membranes, reduce blood viscosity, increase vascular elasticity, improve digestion, and reduce the risk of developing diabetes and obesity, if you stick to a healthy diet, ”concluded the nutritionist.

