Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is about to get the top box office position for third week in a row in the US, the single largest market for the Marvel movie. He earned 8.5 million on Friday and estimates point to 30 million for his third week.

We remember that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness achieved the world’s second-best box office result, on the day of its release, since the start of the pandemic. Furthermore, the first day of availability was the seventh best, in terms of revenues, ever.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was well received by critics and the publicunlike Morbius, and the response of the spectators can be seen above all in the continuous earnings at the box office.

In our review we explained to you that “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one of the most engaging cinecomics of recent years, and the paradox lies in the fact that it looks more like a creature of Sam Raimi than a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The director of La casa took over the franchise with extraordinary confidence and skill, making it a film that at times looks like a real horror. Despite being strongly linked to WandaVision, the new adventure of Doctor Strange would seem to be the cornerstone of the new course Marvel Studios, and therefore a very important film and, fortunately, very successful. “