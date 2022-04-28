“Doctor Strange 2″ is just a few days away from being released in theaters around the world. In a more recent trailer, a variant of Mordo confirmed the presence of illuminati, a powerful group of heroes whose presence has already thrilled Marvel Comics fans. In reference to them, there is a detail that could reveal the expected and supposed return of Robert Downey Jr. to the MCU.

YOU CAN SEE: “Doctor Strange” 2: protagonist applauds Marvel for not giving in to LGBT censorship

In the comics, the squad of illuminati is formed by Namor, Hombre de Hierro, Black Bolt, Mr. Fantastic, Charles Xavier and Doctor Strange. For now, Professor X already has Patrick Stewart as his interpreter. And of the protagonist we have already seen at least a couple of multiversal variants.

However, the one that has generated a lot of expectation is the Iron Man. In that sense, the various advances have constantly presented robots guarding Stephen in court. These androids would have been manufactured by Stark Industries.

The custodian robots of “Doctor Strange 2” would have been manufactured by Stark industries. Photo: Marvel Studios

YOU CAN SEE: “Doctor Strange 2” will have terrifying scenes, warns Elizabeth Olsen

Thus, the theories indicate that Downey Jr.. would make it to the final cut of “In the multiverse of madness” as an alternate version of Iron-Man who in his world did decide to be part of the aforementioned protective beings.

For now, it is not known if Marvel Studios will give its loyal fans the fanservice they have been waiting for or if the rumors about Tom Cruise as Superior Iron Man will come true.

Tom Cruise is believed to have a cameo in “Doctor Strange 2” as the Superior Iron Man. Photo: Composite LR/Marvel/Twitter capture

YOU CAN SEE: “Doctor Strange 2″ will explore the terrors of the multiverse: the biggest movie in the MCU?

“Doctor Strange 2″ – official synopsis

In Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the MCU unlocks the multiverse and pushes its limits further than ever before.

Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverses mind-boggling and dangerous alternate realities to face a mysterious new adversary.

“Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness” hits theaters around the world on May 6.