“Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” arrives in theaters on May 4, the date of its preview. Although pre-sale of tickets was expected to start at midnight on April 6, some problems with the cinemas’ websites have caused cinemark will record your page crash for several minutes, while Cineplanet decided to enable only face-to-face purchase.

The recorded inconveniences have caused people to show their discomfort through the memes they posted on social networks.

Many UCM fans have been waiting since midnight on April 6 for the pre-sale of tickets for the preview of “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”. However, it wasn’t until around 10 a.m. that movie theaters just opened their web pages. It should be noted that Cineplanet decided to sell tickets only in person.

In that sense, we show you the funniest memes that we have collected about the curious incident.

Memes for the presale of “Doctor Strange 2”. Photo: Twitter

What will “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” be about?

“Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the door to the multiverse, including an alternate version of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of Strange, Wong, and Wanda Maximoff,” the official synopsis describes. .

