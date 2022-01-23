Few are the actors who have given life to two different characters in various Marvel movies. One of them is Josh Brolin, who participated in two films in 2018, when he gave life to Thanos in the Avengers films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe already Cable in Deadpool 2. Both villains, it seems, would not have been played for the last time by the actor, since it is rumored that they could appear in Doctor Strange 2.
Thanos, the villain of the story
We met Thanos in the post-credits scene of The Avengers, but Brolin made his debut in Guardians of the Galaxy, where he voiced the villain. Then we saw him in Avengers: Infinity War, a film in which he was almost the protagonist of the story, and in Avengers: Endgame, when he played two Thanos from different eras.
YOU CAN SEE: Moon Knight: breaks a great Marvel Studios record without having been released
Cable, modern antihero
We first saw Cable in Deadpool 2, film released in 2018. In said production, the character joins forces with the protagonist after having faced each other as enemies. In an interview for ACE Universe, Brolin said that he hoped to return as Cable, as he had signed on for several movies, but hadn’t heard back until now.
YOU CAN SEE: Moon Knight: what will happen to the role of Gaspard Ulliel, Midnight Man in the Disney series?
about his characters
Although the actor has stated that it was fun to work on Deadpool 2, his appreciation for Thanos is greatersince it was a character with more depth than he thought he would have.
In a 2018 interview (the year in which the two films in which he participated were released) with Total Film, he said: “Mwow, I really like playing Cable, and it’s practical. But I think if I had to choose who I prefer, it would be Thanos, just because my expectation was pretty low, since I thought he was just a supporting character. And it was quite the opposite, after having seen enough of the film and realizing how innovative this technical process is. Know? I was watching myself. I was watching every contraction, every blink. I was looking at my eyes. My actions”.
.
Leave a Reply