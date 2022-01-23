Few are the actors who have given life to two different characters in various Marvel movies. One of them is Josh Brolin, who participated in two films in 2018, when he gave life to Thanos in the Avengers films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe already Cable in Deadpool 2. Both villains, it seems, would not have been played for the last time by the actor, since it is rumored that they could appear in Doctor Strange 2.

Thanos, the villain of the story

We met Thanos in the post-credits scene of The Avengers , but Brolin made his debut in Guardians of the Galaxy, where he voiced the villain. Then we saw him in Avengers: Infinity War, a film in which he was almost the protagonist of the story, and in Avengers: Endgame, when he played two Thanos from different eras.

YOU CAN SEE: Moon Knight: breaks a great Marvel Studios record without having been released

Cable, modern antihero

We first saw Cable in Deadpool 2, film released in 2018. In said production, the character joins forces with the protagonist after having faced each other as enemies. In an interview for ACE Universe, Brolin said that he hoped to return as Cable, as he had signed on for several movies, but hadn’t heard back until now.

Josh Brolin likes playing Cable because he’s practical. But if he had to choose he prefers Thanos. Photo: Mavel.

YOU CAN SEE: Moon Knight: what will happen to the role of Gaspard Ulliel, Midnight Man in the Disney series?

about his characters

Although the actor has stated that it was fun to work on Deadpool 2, his appreciation for Thanos is greater since it was a character with more depth than he thought he would have.