After the craze for Spider-Man: no way home, Doctor Strange 2 It is one of the most anticipated releases for 2022, especially after the first official trailer was published. The official poster for the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, however, also hides its own secrets.

The promotional poster shows Stephen Strange alongside Wanda Maximoff. But the two are in a kind of mirror dimension that allows us to see strange reflections of the avengers. This would not be the only detail that could anticipate more than one variant for the heroes.

According to Screen Rant, In the multiverse of madness has started with the sale of action figures and, as part of the Marvel Legends collection, The Defender Strange toy has been released.

Defender Strange would appear in In the multiverse of madness. Photo: Screen Rant

Who is Defender Strange?

According to the aforementioned medium, the Defender Strange variant has its origin in the Marvel comics as part of the group known as Defenders. This team of heroes was created by Roy Thomas and Ross Andru in 1971 and had Doctor Strange teaming up with Namor and the Hulk.

They fought side by side against various threats and, despite not being an official team like the Avengers, they continued to work together when necessary.

Members of the Defenders evolved to include the Silver Surfer, Clea, Valkyrie, and more. Therefore, it is possible that his arrival at the MCU is not so difficult to explain, since we already have some of these roles in the movies.

On the other hand, it is not known exactly what the importance of Defender Strange would be for the plot of In the multiverse of madness or how it could influence future Marvel projects. However, it is possible that it will serve as inspiration for a new generation of Avengers.

Doctor Strange 2 will explore the concept of the multiverse in In the Multiverse of Madness. Photo: Marvel.

What will we see in Doctor Strange 2?

According to the specialized portal CBR, Doctor Strange 2 will be set in a context after the events of Spider-Man: no way home, Loki and WandaVision. In this case, the plot will bring us closer to the master of the mystical arts in his investigation of the Time Stone.

But an old friend, presumably Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), will return to cause him trouble. This leads the protagonist to unleash an evil and have to undertake a multiversal journey. In this mission, he will be joined by Scarlet Witch and América Chávez / Xochitl Gómez.