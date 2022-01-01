In the event of a massive air raid by the latest American F-35 fighters from the Black Sea, NATO will face a “big surprise.” About it writes Sohu portal observer.

The columnist noted that the United States and the North Atlantic Alliance continue to concentrate troops, including at the southern borders of Russia. So, in the event of aggressive actions, NATO will face the modernized S-300PM-2 air defense systems deployed in Crimea, the author believes.

“As soon as American F-35s violate Russian airspace, they will be mercilessly shot down by these installations,” he wrote in the published material.

According to the author, the ramified air defense network built by Russia will make the West come to its senses and not commit provocative actions against Moscow.

Earlier, the American military-industrial corporation Lockheed Martin received a mysterious order to work on a new modification of the fifth generation F-35 Lightning II fighter. The specific works, which are supposed to be carried out by the agreement, were not disclosed. The customer may be Finland, interested in a special aircraft refueling system. Also, Israel and Singapore may be interested in modifying the fighter.