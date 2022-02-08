Lack of vitamin B12 in the body can lead to depression and the development of dementia. This was announced on Tuesday, February 8, by gerontologist Valery Mamaev.

“Depression occurs due to a large lack of vitamin B12 in the human body. And this problem in older people occurs all the time. B12 is a complex vitamin and not easy to digest. This process is led by special carrier proteins, which gradually cease to be produced in older people, ”the expert said in an interview with“Evening Moscow“.

B12 deficiency, the interlocutor noted, leads to serious health problems, including depression, one of the alleged causes of dementia. At the same time, Mamaev stressed, the relationship between these two diseases has not yet been confirmed by reliable studies.

At the first signs of the disease, the doctor recommended contacting a gerontologist – a specialist who knows and knows how to treat age-related diseases, and can also assess the living conditions of an elderly person and give appropriate recommendations to him and the patient’s relatives. After the examination, the doctor will prescribe vitamin B12. At the same time, Mamaev noted, he is prescribed to older people only in injections, and not in tablets.

Earlier, on December 14, gerontologist, professor of the Russian Academy of Medical Sciences Vladimir Khavinson explained that the risk of dementia increases with stress and lack of proper sleep. He said that brain dysfunction usually begins in old age, so after reaching 60 years of age, it is worth including a large number of healthy foods in your diet – fresh vegetables, fruits and berries, foods containing calcium, as well as oily fish, in which contain valuable omega-3s.