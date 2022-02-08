Tom Holland he certainly has a reputation for getting into trouble during horror movies. Marvel. The British actor has accidentally spoiled quite a few MCU productions before, so his producers have definitely had to monitor him very closely to make sure he’s not going to show or say anything he shouldn’t, and with Spider-Man: No Way Home this was no exception.

You will recall that in multiple interviews, Holland described this new film as something “emotional” that would cause quite heartbreaking emotions among fans. Well, Sony and Marvel didn’t think this was a good idea, so they ended up scolding him. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Holland stated the following:

“I got a phone call from some people in the studio saying, ‘Stop saying the movie is brutal! Stop calling the movie emotional! It doesn’t sell the movie!’ I was like: ‘But it is! This is the most emotional superhero movie ever made.” And they said, ‘We want people to understand how much fun it is.’ And I said, ‘It’s funny, but it’s also kind of heartbreaking.’ So I had to change course on how I was promoting the movie, but I’m glad I warned at least a few people.”

Publisher’s note: It seems that no matter what he does or says, Holland always finds a way to get into trouble with his productions. In fact, during some interviews for No Way Home, Benedict Cumberbatch intervened a couple of times to prevent the actor from saying something forbidden.

Via: THR