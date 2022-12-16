He had visited Bifronte in 2021, that morning the attacker recognized the doctor Giorgio Falcetto and gave vent to his anger

It would not have been just a quarrel for rear-end collision, which led to the death of doctor Giorgio Falcetto. The investigations of the police forces have found the report that would confirm the story of Benedetto Bifronte.

She said she saw him in front of the emergency room and had lost my head. He had recognized him because two years earlier he had visited him and given him two drips, which according to the attacker had ruined his life, causing him Health problems.

Headache and nausea that would accompany him in the following years, all because of that doctor. Initially, the investigators searched for the reports without being able to find them. In the end, they traced back to a documentation of February 2, 2021 which certifies that Benedetto Bifronte presented himself in the emergency room complaining of respiratory problems, agitation and chest pain.

However, the report shows that the doctors had diagnosed him neck pain and fluwith the prescription of a 7-day cure.

The death of the doctor Giorgio Falcetto

That day, according to his testimony, the man woke up with high blood pressure and chest pain. So he would have decided to go to the hospitalbut given the too much waiting, he would have decided to go out.

In front of the entrance he would have seen the doctor Giorgio Falcetto, he did not know his name, but according to him he knew that he was the one who had told him caused the ailments of the last years. And so she would have given vent to his anger, first an argument and then the collision with his car.

He was agitated, so I lost my mind. I went back to my car, opened the trunk and took the hatchet with which I hit it.

After the doctor’s death, Bifronte will have to answer for the charge of voluntary crime. Appeared before the judge, however, it is exercised the right not to answer.