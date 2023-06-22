During the last years, The desire to travel the world has grown exponentially. However, the financing to do so is a recurring problem for hundreds of young people.

For this reason, the volunteering emerge as an ideal alternative, since its operation lies in the trade between skills and accommodation.

This is how volunteers work

Traditionally, volunteers were known for their humanitarian emphasis. However, at present there are endless options that can allow you to travel at low cost according to your interests.

There are many types of volunteering that can be done. These are the most popular:

1. Cultural volunteering: a type of volunteering where the traveler works to recover or preserve the cultural identity of a particular social group.

2. Educational volunteering: focuses on literacy and the promotion of education for all.

3. Volunteering in health: It consists of helping to develop healthy lifestyle habits and promoting health in a community.

4. Environmental volunteering: focuses on caring for and recovering everything related to the environment. Either through direct action or the promotion of ecological and sustainable education.

5. Volunteering in emergencies and relief: one of the riskiest options but for many, more rewarding, since volunteers work in response to emergency situations caused by natural disasters, wars, famines, etc.

The range of options is even greater, so you can be sure that there is an option that matches your profile, passion or desire.

There are different types of volunteering in different countries and on different topics.

Digital platforms offer a new style of volunteering

Now, today there are new collaborative platforms that allow connect hosts from around the world with travelers. In them, each host publishes the type of profile they need and travelers apply to existing vacancies.

Depending on the offerings, roles range from taking care of turtles to being the host of a hostel, responding to the high and diverse demand for skills and interests of travelers.

Of course, all hosts offer accommodation, food and even other types of benefits in exchange for the traveler’s work.

Canada)These are the most used and popular platforms and pages among travelers.

worldpackers

It is a platform and community that has nine years of experience communicating hosts and travelers around the world.

It has 4.4 million of travelers and hosts, in more than 140 countries.

If you choose to volunteer you can also contribute to a community.

Its projects house hostels, NGOs, communities and ecological initiatives in which travelers can help and receive free accommodation, food and other benefits in return.

To be part of the community, you must create an account and choose one of the three annual plans that they manage.

WWOOF



WWOOF (an acronym for Worldwide Opportunities on Organic Farms) is an environmental and agriculturally oriented program.

WWOOF makes it easy for volunteers to stay on organic farms.

This global initiative facilitates the stay of volunteers in organic farms and focuses on linking volunteers (WWOOFers) with organic farmers (hosts) to promote an educational exchange and build a global community aware of ecological rural practices.

Thus, volunteers help with agricultural tasks in exchange for room and board. However, to be a WWOOFer you have to pay a membership.

HelpX

Some hosts offer other benefits such as Yoga classes.

This platform has an online list of numerous organic or hobby farms hostesses, Family’s houses, hostels and even sailboats who invite volunteer helpers to stay with them on short notice in exchange for food and lodging.

The typical arrangement is for the helper to work an average of 4 hours per day and receive free room and board for their efforts.

Each host has different conditionsgiving the possibility to the existence of other benefits such as free use of the Internet, horseback riding, kayaking, bicycles, local tourist trips, yoga or English classes, etc.

Volunteers must sign up for one of two membership levels, Free or Premier.

As Worldpackers, WWOOF and HelpXthere are different platforms that allow volunteers to communicate directly with the hosts, allowing all people who want to travel to do so without spending large amounts of money.

And you, would you dare to volunteer?

