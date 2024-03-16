Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Mazatlan FC had a failed test on his visit to Tigersby falling 1-5 and complicating their aspirations in the Closing 2024this in mourning of the date 12from the Liga MX competition.

Tigers They took the lead on the scoreboard in just the ninth minute. Javier Aquino He sent a center down the right side, so that Marcelo Flores received inside the area, then turned around due to poor marking by the center backs and took a cross shot to beat Hugo Gonzalez.

Mazatlan FC He scored a goal, which was ultimately disallowed. Jose Maduena stole the ball from Marcelo Floresafter Yoel Barcenas gave in to Luis Amarilla who attended with Gustavo del Preteso that he could define close to the post to beat Carlos Rodriguez.

He referee Oscar Mejíawas called by VAR and ruled out the goal for the Gunboats. Tigers warned at 45', on a counterattack and was close to scoring the second when Flowers He escaped and entered the area, but in the end his shot was stopped by Hugo Gonzalez.

Mazatlán lost by a blow at Tigre's home

Courtesy Mazatlán FC

In the first half stoppage time, the locals made it 2-0, with a play inside the area André Pierre Gignache stopped taquito and then Luis Quinones hit from the inside to beat the goalkeeper Gonzalezhelped with deviation Ventura Alvarado.

For the second half, the box New Lion extended their lead to three goals. Juan Brunetta He took a rebound inside the area and made space to send a good cross, which he reached Flowers inside the small area, without a mark to make it 3-0.

Mazatlán FC responded and specified the discount, due to Luis Amarilla who took advantage of a long pass to win the back of Guido Pizarrotake off Carlos Rodriguez and almost without angle he defined with the semi-open goal, for 3-1.

Players send a strong message on the field

Courtesy Mazatlán FC

Tigers He put the lead back to three, with a good ball into space. Ozziel Herreraand a better definition of Nicolas Ibanez above Hugo Gonzalez at 81'.

Samir joined the party and made the fifth of the felines, when Sebastian Cordova He put a diagonal in the area so that Samir he put the ball inside the post for the final 5-1.

