Do you want to earn money from your money without having to make much effort? One of the best options you have is to invest, and you can do it completely safely if you do it in Cetesso we will give you more details on this matter.

In this sense, it should be noted that Cetes are Federal Treasury Certificates that are issued by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), making them a safe financial tool for investing.

Under this tenor, the most practical and fastest way to invest in Cetes is to do so through Cetesdirectoa product and registered trademark owned by Nacional Financiera SNC, which has a free online platform so that anyone can invest in public debt securities.

This is how to use Cetesdirecto, a tool recommended by the Bank of Mexico and the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), must be follow the following steps:

*Log in with your username and password.

*Select the purchase option.

*Choose an instrument and the term to invest.

*Select the auction (week) in which you wish to participate, that is, make the purchase of Securities.

*Enter the amount you wish to invest.

*Select the payment method, either Liquid Investment (sending funds via electronic transfer) or *Direct Debit (charge to your bank account).

*Activate if you want your money to be automatically reinvested in 28-day Cetes at the end of the term.

Do you want to make money quickly and easily? Follow this guide to invest in cetes/Photo: Freepik

Meanwhile, the benefits of using Cetesdirecto are the following:

*An investment account is opened in just a few minutes via the Internet or any mobile device.

*There is no minimum amount required to invest, and securities can be purchased from $100.

*It does not charge any type of commission for account management or opening costs.

*Support and guarantee from the Government of the Republic and regulators.

*Accounts may be opened for minors to encourage them to save or create assets for them.

*It has tools that help automate investment in a very simple way.