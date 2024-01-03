Explosions in Kerman, Iran, near the cemetery where General Qassem Soleimani is buried, killed 95 people. This was announced on Wednesday, January 3, by the Minister of Health of the Islamic Republic, Bahram Einolahi.

“The exact number of deaths in today’s incident is 95 people,” the agency quotes him as saying. Fars.

Before this, it was reported that the number of victims as a result of the terrorist attack was more than 100 people, and another 141 people were injured.

A series of two explosions in the Iranian province of Kerman, near a cemetery, occurred on January 3. Authorities classified the incident as a terrorist attack.

On the same day, the head of the US State Department press service, Matthew Miller, said that Washington was not involved in the explosions and saw no reason to hold Israel responsible for them.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed deep condolences to the leadership of Iran in connection with the tragic consequences of the explosions in the province of Kerman. He sent an appeal to the President of the Republic and the Supreme Leader. Putin also conveyed words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

The leader of the Islamic Republic, Ebrahim Raisi, said on the same day that the perpetrators and leaders of the terrorist attack near a cemetery in Kerman province in southeastern Iran, where General Qassem Soleimani is buried, will be found and punished.