you to what socioeconomic class do you think you belong So that you get out of doubts once and for all, we will immediately tell you who is in Mexico, according to the parameters of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) belong to the upper, middle and lower class, and what are their characteristics.
In the first place, no one can deny that wealth in Mexico is distributed in a highly inequitable way. Thus, throughout the country we have very, very rich people, and, on the opposite side, there are also Mexicans who live in extreme poverty.
Now, in a matter of numbers, to imagine the number of Mexicans who belong to the upper, middle, and lower class, one only has to think that in the Mexican republic Only 100 people lived.
Thus, according to research “Quantifying the Middle Class in Mexico 2010-2020”In this hypothetical case, only one person would belong to the upper class, while 62 would belong to the lower class, and only 37 would belong to the middle class.
The previous data on the different social classes in Mexico were published in November 2021 by INEGI. On that occasion, the agency offered the following data on the different classes in Mexico:
Characteristics of the Mexican upper class
- Most of them live in Mexico City, Nuevo León, Colima, Querétaro and Yucatán
- The average household income of the upper class is 77 thousand 975 pesos per month
- On average, they are 40 years old
- His family core is made up of 2.4 members
- 43.8% are married, while 20.3% are single
- They have an average of 15.2 years of academic studies
- 91.9% of upper-class households have at least one adult with at least one year of higher education
- 82.5% of upper-class households have -among their members- a person in a managerial, command or boss position and in 22.7% of households there is a person working in the government
- What the upper class spends the most on is the consumption of food, beverages and tobacco outside the home and credit card payments
Characteristics of the Mexican middle class
- Most of them live in the entities of Mexico City, Colima, Jalisco, Baja California and Sonora
- The average household income of the middle class is 22 thousand 297 pesos per month
- They are, on average, 35.9 years old
- His nuclear family consists of 3.1 members
- 47.3% are married, while 10.9% declare themselves single
- They have, on average, 11.2 years of study
- 51.2% of middle-class households have at least one adult with at least one year of higher education
- The vast majority of middle-class households are workers with formal salaries, only 6.4% have a formal independent job
Characteristics of the Mexican lower class
- Most of them live in the states of Chiapas, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Puebla and Tlaxcala.
- The average household income of the lower class is 11 thousand 343 pesos per month
- They are, on average, 31.4 years old
- The family nucleus consists, on average, of 3.9 members
- 45.9% are married, while only 5.6 percent declare themselves single
- What the lower class spends the most on is gasoline and education
- 18.6% of low-class households have at least one adult with at least one year of higher education.
