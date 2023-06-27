you to what socioeconomic class do you think you belong So that you get out of doubts once and for all, we will immediately tell you who is in Mexico, according to the parameters of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) belong to the upper, middle and lower class, and what are their characteristics.

In the first place, no one can deny that wealth in Mexico is distributed in a highly inequitable way. Thus, throughout the country we have very, very rich people, and, on the opposite side, there are also Mexicans who live in extreme poverty.

Now, in a matter of numbers, to imagine the number of Mexicans who belong to the upper, middle, and lower class, one only has to think that in the Mexican republic Only 100 people lived.

Thus, according to research “Quantifying the Middle Class in Mexico 2010-2020”In this hypothetical case, only one person would belong to the upper class, while 62 would belong to the lower class, and only 37 would belong to the middle class.

The previous data on the different social classes in Mexico were published in November 2021 by INEGI. On that occasion, the agency offered the following data on the different classes in Mexico:

Characteristics of the Mexican upper class

Most of them live in Mexico City, Nuevo León, Colima, Querétaro and Yucatán

The average household income of the upper class is 77 thousand 975 pesos per month

On average, they are 40 years old

His family core is made up of 2.4 members

43.8% are married, while 20.3% are single

They have an average of 15.2 years of academic studies

91.9% of upper-class households have at least one adult with at least one year of higher education

82.5% of upper-class households have -among their members- a person in a managerial, command or boss position and in 22.7% of households there is a person working in the government

What the upper class spends the most on is the consumption of food, beverages and tobacco outside the home and credit card payments

Characteristics of the Mexican middle class

Most of them live in the entities of Mexico City, Colima, Jalisco, Baja California and Sonora

The average household income of the middle class is 22 thousand 297 pesos per month

They are, on average, 35.9 years old

His nuclear family consists of 3.1 members

47.3% are married, while 10.9% declare themselves single

They have, on average, 11.2 years of study

51.2% of middle-class households have at least one adult with at least one year of higher education

The vast majority of middle-class households are workers with formal salaries, only 6.4% have a formal independent job

Characteristics of the Mexican lower class