Are you good at writing essays? And what about electoral matters? The Secretary of Public Education (SEP) has made a call to those who want to participate in the tenth edition of the National Essay Contest 2023 of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judiciary of the Federation (TEPJF).

It was through the Twitter social network where the Ministry of Public Education called on people over 18 years of age to participate in the 10th National Essay Contest 2023 of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judiciary of the Federation.

Thus, according to the call published by the highest electoral authority in Mexico, It will be until August 15, 2023 when essays are being received within the framework of the “Tenth National Essay Contest on Open Electoral Justice: the contributions of Transparency, Access to Information, Protection of Personal Data and Archives 2023”.

In this sense, as detailed in the “bases” of the TEPJF essay contest, the essay will have to focus on the analysis and alternative solutions to practical problems and obstacles of the following topics:

open electoral justice

Proactive transparency in electoral justice

Open justice as a mechanism for citizen participation

Open electoral justice, social networks and reliability of information for a digital democracy of citizens

Electoral justice and electronic files

Protection of personal data, ARCO rights and access to information in the administration of electoral justice.

Open Data for the consolidation of open electoral justice

Challenges and technological impacts to promote an effective model of electoral digital justice

The importance of the independence of electoral authorities and transparency organizations to guarantee democracy

The election essay contest awards are the following:

1st place: 13.3-inch lightweight laptop, 8 GB of RAM and a storage capacity of 256 GB.

• 2nd place: 11-inch Professional Tablet, with 128 GB storage capacity, Wi-Fi.

• 3rd place: 10.9-inch Slim Tablet, with 64 GB storage capacity, Wi-Fi.

On the other hand, the following are the requirements to participate in the TEPJF essay contest:

Spanish Language.

b. Include summary (abstract), keywords and summary.

c. Have the following structure: original title of the essay attached to the theme

chosen, objective, problem statement, hypothesis or central argument,

justification or relevance, methodology used and sources of information

consulted.

d. Font and size: Arial, 12 points.

and. Line spacing: 1.5 lines.

F. Paper size: Letter.

g. Orientation: Vertical and text to a single column.

h. Margins: those handled by default by the word processor program

or, where appropriate, 3 centimeters on each side.

Yo. Minimum extension of 15 pages and maximum of 20 pages in total.

j. Cited and bibliographical references: system of the American Psychological

Association (APA), in accordance with the Editorial Criteria of the Court

Electoral Committee of the Federal Judiciary (TEPJF).

Finally, it should be emphasized that the “Tenth National Essay Contest on Open Electoral Justice: the contributions of Transparency, Access to Information, Protection of Personal Data and Archives 2023” is focused on two groups population by age: