Cults | A member of Charles Manson’s murder cult is about to be released on parole

In the 1960s, Leslie van Houten belonged to Charles Manson’s murder cult, in whose name she committed two murders.

Of two serving a prison sentence for murder Leslie van Houten is about to be released on parole, the news agency AFP and the American tell news channel CNN.

Van Houten was a mass murderer in the late 1960s Charles Manson to the murder cult, or the so-called “Family”. In 1969, when she was only 19 years old, van Houten stabbed to death a supermarket manager Leno LaBianca and this wife Rosemary LaBiancan.

Manson and members of his murderous cult were indicted in 1969 by the actor Sharon Tate, about the murders of the LaBianca couple and numerous other people. Van Houten was originally sentenced to death, but the state of California abolished the practice before she could be executed and her sentence was commuted to life.

Van Houten was allowed to apply for parole for the first time in 1977, but more than fifty years after his conviction, he is still in prison.

He has been considered suitable for parole several times, but the governor of California Gavin Newsom has rejected requests to be released.

Now Newsom’s office has announced that it will not block van Houten’s parole, even though the governor is disappointed with the court’s release decision. However, Van Houten must still pass a behavior test before being eligible for parole.

Van Houten’s attorney Nancy Tetreault told AFP that van Houten will be up for parole “in the next few weeks.” The exact release time will not be made public.

Manson’s members of the murder cult committed at least nine brutal murders in the Los Angeles area in the summer of 1969. Manson reportedly did not kill anyone himself, but tricked his followers into doing the murders for him.

The most famous of the murders is the case of Sharon Tate. Tate was killed in her home, where she lived with her husband, a film director Roman Polanski with. Polanski was later convicted of a sexual crime against minors and now lives in exile.

Manson died in prison at the age of 83 in November 2017.