Although there are much more competitive markets, Mexican banks know that in order to retain their clients and attract new ones, they must not only offer the best credit and debit cards, as well as other financial services, but also provide some extra benefits.

Such is the case of Azteca Bankfinancial entity belonging to the millionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliegowhich is characterized by making various promotions available to its clients.

In this sense, you will be interested to know that Banco Azteca is located giving away, neither more nor less, 100 thousand Mexican pesosso we will immediately tell you what the requirements are to be able to compete for them.

First of all, it will be necessary to specify that it is through the famous “Billetiza” that Banco Azteca is giving its clients 100 thousand pesos a week in the raffles that are being carried out.

In this sense, to win the 100 thousand pesos you must, according to the official website of the financial institution, do one of the following points:

*Contract or increase the balance in your participating debit account with a minimum of 2 thousand pesos, maintain it for at least 7 calendar days and obtain 2 thousand electronic tickets to participate

*Receive your payroll in some of the participating products for payroll portability and obtain 2 thousand electronic tickets to participate.

*For every additional 2 thousand pesos that you deposit and maintain for 7 calendar days.

*For each receipt of payroll dispersion in any of the participating products for payroll portability.

However, keep in mind that not all Banco Azteca cards participate for the 100 thousand pesos gift, but only the following:

*Saved

*Digital Save

*Save Checks

*We are Banco Azteca Debit

*We are Digital

*Business Debit

*Digital Business Debit

*Aztec Debit

*Traditional Aztec Payroll

*My Debit Banco Azteca

*My Banco Azteca Digital Debit

Lastly, you will have until next November 5, 2023 to participate through one of the previous four ways presented and take the 100 thousand pesos that Banco Azteca is currently giving away to its clients.

