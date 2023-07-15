We have been fascinated by Lieutenant Colombo for years with his trench coat, cigar and his trusty little dog

The Lieutenant Columbo, how many of you met your grandparents when you were little to see the series of the actor with magnetic eyes? With his trench coat and cigar in hand, the dog at his side, he always managed to find the culprit.

His success first came to the United States and then reached other parts of the world. In Italy, Lieutenant Colombo has arrived in 1974first on Rai 2 and then on Rete 4. What has always distinguished the actor Peter Falk they were his “peculiar” eyes. However, few know what the truth was hidden behind her gaze.

When the Columbo actor was only 3 years old, he discovered he had a retinoblastoma and doctors had to remove his right eye. From that moment, throughout her life, she has wore prosthetic eyes.

Although his life has not been easy, Peter Falk managed to find his place in the world, becoming one of the most memorable actors ever.

In old age, the actor received an unpleasant diagnosis, the Alzheimer’s disease. In 2009 he was no longer able to look after himself and needed the constant assistance of his daughter. Catherine took care of her father until the Court appointed her as her guardian wife Shera. Soon the plaintiff forgot everything, one of the doctors heard in court even testified that the patient he no longer remembered his memorable character Colombo.

Peter Falk passed away in Beverly Hills on June 23, 2011, surrounded by the affection of his family. He was 83 years old.

Today he is remembered for generations with great affection, one of the historical characters who gave life to one of the most intriguing and followed series of the 70s. The man with the trench coat and the cigar, who has his little dog solved the darkest mysteries.