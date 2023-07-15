Raffaele Marciello shines like the sun that is already warming up the Misano track, going to take Pole Position for Race 1 of the GT World Challenge Europe, at the second round of the Sprint Cup of the season.

After Audi’s dominance on Friday, the Akkodis-ASP driver breaks the record in 1’30″762 at the wheel of the #88 Mercedes-AMG in the 10’s of Q1, which saw the protagonists of the SRO Motorsports Group series take to the track divided into the PRO and Gold Cup Classes, followed by Silver and Bronze to avoid traffic.

‘Lello’, as always, answered the call, beating the excellent Giacomo Altoè by 0″307 in the Emil Frey Racing Ferrari #14, the best of the 296 GT3s.

A rather varied ranking of brands and categories because third we find Henrique Chaves with the McLaren #188 of Garage 59 to take the lead in the Bronze Cup, keeping behind the PROs Frédéric Vervisch (Audi-Comtoyou #12) and Nicolai Kjaergaard (McLaren-Garage 59 #159).

A great Loris Spinelli placed sixth the Lamborghini #126 of Imperiale Racing (which is the simple Huracan EVO and not the EVO2), taking second place Bronze, followed by the Audi of Gilles Magnus (#21 Comtoyou Racing) – in Pole Gold Cup – and Dennis Marschall (#66 Tresor Attempto), third Bronze.

Albert Costa finishes ninth overall at the wheel of the second Ferrari 296 of Emil Frey Racing ahead of the Porsche #911 of Pure Rxcing in the hands of Ayanchan Guven and the Audis of Christopher Mies (#27 Saintéloc), Aurélien Panis (#9 Boutsen VDS) and Lucas Legeret (#11 Comtoyou).

14th time for the Mercedes #77 of HRT that Jordan Love puts in Pole Position in Class Silver by beating the Audi #333 of Pietro Delli Guantes (Tresor Attempto) and the Mercedes #90 of Ezequiel Perez Companc (Madpanda Motorsport).

The Lamborghini #63 EVO2 PRO of VSR driven by Franck Perera disappoints, just 16th, the test of all the BMWs prepared by WRT was disastrous, with Charles Weerts 22nd on the #32 at 1″2 from the leader and Valentino Rossi one tenth from his teammate team and 24th in front of the #30 of Nicklas Krutten.

Also noteworthy is the red flag caused 5′ from the end of the second heat by Lorenzo Patrese’s exit at turn 6 with the Audi #99 of Tresor Attempto, thus remaining without a time trial and at the bottom of the standings.

The start of Race 1 is expected at 14.00 and in scorching temperatures.