“No refunds” It has been one of the most endearing films under the direction of Eugenio Derbez. Through the film we were able to learn about the role of Maggie Bravo, who was played by the actress Loreto Peraltawho with his tenderness and performance captivated the public.

Time has not passed in vain, since it has been 9 years since the premiere of the production. Loreto Peralta, born in 2004, is now 18 years old. She continues to develop professionally as an actress, but surprises many with her transformation. She then knows how she looks herself now.

The change of Maggie, the daughter of Eugenio Derbez in “Refunds are not accepted”

At just 9 years old, the little girl debuted with the role of Maggie Bravo and won great ovations and praise thanks to the innate talent, charisma and chemistry she showed with Eugenio Derbez in the film.

However, from the project that launched her to fame until today, 9 years have passed. In all this time, the little co-star has grown.

Now, Peralta Jacobson is turned into a talented and beautiful 18-year-old girl. She continues to shine with her own light, and is in force more than ever in activities related to the seventh art.

This is what Loreto Peralta looks like today.

New forays on the big and small screen

The overwhelming success of this film catapulted Derbez’s international career, as well as Peralta’s. For her, the doors of the entertainment industry were wide open.

The young star, always prioritizing her studies, decided to continue building her career and did so with different roles in various projects, both for the small and the big screen.

In the cinema, the interpreter has acted in successful films such as “The Little Mermaid” (2018), “All the freckles in the world” (2019), “War of likes” (2021) and “You are my problem” (2021).

Likewise, the sister of actor Carlos Peralta has lent her voice to animated feature films such as Guardians of Oz (2015) and Salma Hayek’s production “The Prophet” (2014).

On the other hand, since Eugenio Derbez’s debut feature, the Miami-born star has acted in two successful Netflix series: “La Casa de las Flores” (2019-2020) and “Guerra de neighbors” (2021)

Loreto Peralta has shown how versatile she is in movies for the big and small screen.

Modeling career

Along with acting, Loreto has built a career in the modeling industry since her debut as a model with the firm of Raquel Orozco, in September 2018.

Loreto Peralta has been a model for the Raquel Orozco brand since 2018.

Today, in addition to continuing to expand her career in the world of acting and fashion, she keeps in touch with the public through her social networks.

On Instagram, for example, the social network in which he accumulates More than 3 million followers, the young woman with a promising career ahead of her has recorded her tastes and hobbies in photos.