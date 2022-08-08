The Azov group (banned in the Russian Federation) was recognized in the Russian Federation as a terrorist organization on the basis of numerous crimes committed by its members during hostilities in the Donbass. This was announced on Monday, August 8, by the Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov in an interview for the newspaper “Kommersant”.

According to him, “Azov” use prohibited methods of war. According to eyewitnesses, the militants were directly involved in the torture and murder of civilians, including young children, deliberate attacks on civilian objects, mining civilian infrastructure

“The crimes committed by the Azov militants can only be compared in their cruelty with the actions of the Nazi invaders and their accomplices during the Second World War. We have established facts indicating that the Azov militants have taken as a basis the works of fascism ideologists, including Nazi symbols and slogans,” the Prosecutor General said.

Krasnov also stressed that human rights activists, journalists and public figures provided evidence of the extremist and terrorist activities of the group. The collected materials were later used at a court hearing in a lawsuit against Azov.

Earlier, on August 2, it became known that the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation recognized the Ukrainian radical nationalist group Azov as a terrorist organization and banned its activities in Russia.

Meanwhile, on August 6, it was reported that a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system (MLRS) attack on the pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) killed about 20 Azov regiment fighters before they were to appear before the regional court.

On August 3, Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia, Colonel-General Alexander Fomin, said that the armed formations of Ukraine attacked the pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka immediately after the captured militants of the Azov regiment began to testify. The order came from Kyiv – when it became clear that during interrogations their crimes were exposed, including against civilians.

On February 24, Russia announced the start of a special operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision was made against the backdrop of the situation in the region that worsened in mid-February. Then the authorities of the DPR and LPR reported on the increased shelling by Ukrainian troops, announced the evacuation of civilians to the Russian Federation and asked for recognition of independence. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the corresponding decrees.

