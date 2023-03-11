Mexico.- The Republican senator, Dan Crenshawresponded to the Senate of the Republic after the Mexican upper house complained to the US official for his proposal for the Army of your country to participate in tasks to fight drug trafficking in Mexico.

Through social networks, the Senator Hector Vasconcelospresident of the Foreign Relations Commission, shared a statement addressed to Dan Crenshawreminding the senator that sovereignty must exist between the two countries, which is why they disqualified a foreign army from intervening in an independent country such as Mexico.

Likewise, Vasconcelos indicated in his statement that declaring organized crime cartels in Mexico as terrorist groups is distorting the facts, ensuring that there are no terrorist groups in the country in the political, ideological or religious sense.

“Terrorists generally commit crimes in defense of an ideological position. Mexican criminals have only one goal: profit,” she wrote.

The statement was taken up by Dan Crenshawwho assured that Senator Vasconcelos was only seeking to defend his “narco friends”, indicating that the main reason for his initiative is for both Armies to work for the same purpose.

“Stop defending your narco friends and take action to prevent fentanyl trafficking. Settle down with your lies about an alleged “military invasion.” We just want our military forces to work together. Or do you prefer that Mexico be conquered by the drug traffickers? ”, He responded to Héctor Vasconcelos.

Dan Crenshaw and Mike Waltz, US congressmen, presented last January an initiative to name drug cartels terrorists.

With this, the US government could call on the military and target those “responsible for trafficking fentanyl or a fentanyl-related substance into the United States.”

In addition, it will also go against those who carry out related activities that cause destabilization in the Western Hemisphere region.

Among the criminal groups he points out are the Sinaloa Cartel and Los Zetas, whom they accuse of causing “instability” a few kilometers from the US-Mexico border.