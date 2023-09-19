













Do you play on iOS? Warcraft Rumble: You can now pre-order it in the App Store









Now, you surely need an incentive to go after the registration of Warcraft Rumble. According to information revealed by Blizzardthose who go to the Google Play Store or the App Store and prepare for the next download of this title will be able to obtain the following rewards:

Mecha Kobold Skin

mecca tower design

Mecha Kobold Portrait

Mech Kobold Emote

Here we share the different links so you can equip yourself with these fun mechanical objects for when the Blizzard mobile game is available.

Source: Blizzard

What is Warcraft Rumble about?

Warcraft Rumble is a strategy and action game for mobile devices that uses the iconic Warcraft universe where small collectibles come to life to fight in battles.

There are different modes: single player campaign, PVP clashes and much more. This will be chaos that many fans of this franchise will want to experience.

We will have the Alliance, the Horde, Beasts, Black Rock and Undead. If it excites you, give yourself a chance to sign up for the rewards.

