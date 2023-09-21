If you are one of the people who likes to accompany your meals with a drink like soda, you should know that Profeco warned about some popular brands that could harm your health.

In Mexico, the largest amount of sugar comes from sugary drinks such as soft drinks and this country has the statistics that a person consumes 163 liters of soft drinks per year.

The Profeco analysis revealed what were the 600 ml soft drinks which has more sugar per container, since its consumption is a public health problem in Mexico due to its relationship with the increase in obesity, diabetes and more chronic diseases.

The 600 milliliter soft drink presentation is one of the most consumed and although it is an individual portion, the amount of sugars is extremely high.

This is why Profeco highlights that the amount that should not be exceeded for daily sugar consumption is 25 grams per day.

However, it was discovered that several soft drinks far exceed that recommended amount, and to reduce sugar consumption, you should read the nutritional labels of foods and beverages and also choose options with little or no added sugar.

These are the soft drinks you should avoid

Doctor Pepper containing 70.2 grams of sugar per container

Red cola containing 57 grams of sugar per container

Frutzzo Orange Juice with 52.2 grams of sugar per container

Orange Crush with 51.6 grams of sugar per container

