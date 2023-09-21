‘At the bottom there is room’ entered a romantic moment in its episode of September 20, 2023, after seeing how Francesca was looking for a companion for her trip to the Greek islands. Peter recommended that she take Macarena or one of her friends; However, the Maldini matriarch asked him if he wanted to go on vacation with her, since they get along well and are contemporaries of hers. Francesca went out to the corporation and, when she returned, she waited for the response of her faithful friend who after staying she only said: “This must be a dream.”

Peter’s response causes intrigue; However, it is clearer than water that it is a yes. On the other hand, the Maldini matriarch turned to the corporation to resolve the problem that occurred between Jimmy and Remo.

#Francesca #trip #Greek #islands #takes #Peter #dream