“Humans should not be afraid of robots or artificial intelligence, which They are tools that will help us achieve new achievements in the future.“, the Ameca android, one of the most advanced of its generation, told EFE today.

The meeting took place during the Global Summit on Artificial Intelligence at the Service of Good, which is being held today and tomorrow in Geneva, organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the technological arm of the United Nations.

The Ameca robot was created in 2021 by an international team of engineers from the British company Engineered Arts and has become one of the most famous humanoids in the world thanks to its extreme realism and its popular appearances on social media.

“My name is Ameca and I am a research platform for the integration between humans and robots,” introduced this British humanoid with a female voice, capable of speaking nine different languages, including Spanish.

more human aspect

Despite his characteristic greyish silicone skin, which currently only covers his face and hands, he has a very human appearance and his expressions are not that different from those of a person.

The team behind Ameca says that it is already working on “humanizing” further the appearance of this android, which has parts that resemble human teeth, eyelids, and fingernails.

“I am equipped with sensors, actuators and even RGB LED lights that allow me to interact with my environment,” explained the robot, which also has complex artificial intelligence software.

Ameca is a fan of Billie Elish

Among other things, Ameca is capable of imitating facial expressions, looking into the eyes of her interlocutors, dancing or reciting poems. “My favorite singer is Billie Eilish,” said the android, who also seems to have his own taste in music.

Asked about his future and that of the other robots, Ameca does not offer very clear answers and limits himself to pronouncing set phrases such as “I think that life is an adventure full of challenges and opportunities, take advantage of every moment” or “let’s dream big, the future is full of infinite possibilities”.

In this sense, the developers of the project are more specific and say that the field of interaction -between machines and humans, but also between the robots themselves- is the one that is currently being worked on the most.

“We try to make Ameca respond better to noise in the busiest environments,” Chen, one of Engineered Arts’ engineers, told EFE. “His software has many more capabilities than those currently shown,” said the engineer, who mentions the recognition of objects and individuals as one of the potential ways to improve this robot.

The challenge is to improve interaction

Asked about the sectors in which he could play a role, Chen cited customer service jobs, the world of corporate communication or entertainment.

On the challenge of developing robots and artificial intelligence in today’s world, the engineer recognized the technical difficulties of the sector, for which there is no guide and everyone is trying to do something that has never been done before.

Throughout this Thursday and Friday, the two Ameca devices shown at the Geneva summit will answer questions from the most curious and demonstrate their skills.

Today, and after a failed attempt at conversation between the two machines, the robots began to dance and move their hands with a certain mysticism, as if they had entered a kind of trance, to the surprise of the visitors.

EFE

