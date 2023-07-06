The agent of the new Inter player: “By now we were very close to closing with the Nerazzurri”

Francis Calvi

Smiling, happy, but also… hurried: “I have to run to Frattesi, who will soon sign a contract with Inter.” Giuseppe Riso landed at Linate airport together with Tonali, who for a few days has become the most expensive Italian footballer in history. Back from England after visiting Newcastle, Riso – manager of Sandro and Frattesi – has already closed two big deals in this transfer market session.

SHARED CHOICE — “There is satisfaction because the Tonali deal will go down in history – explained the prosecutor -. We must thank Raiola, who changed the way we do our job. Choice of AC Milan or the player? There is little to say: when a proposal of this kind arrives, all the parties must sit down and think about it”. See also The top winners of the Ballon d'Or: Messi and Cristiano is unrepeatable

the backstory on frattesi — After Tonali’s official role at Newcastle, Frattesi’s at Inter should soon arrive: “We managed to get Davide to wear the Nerazzurri shirt, the player was very hoping for it. The competitors? The day we closed the deal with Inter, during a lunch with the Milan managers, we also talked about Frattesi. Marotta and Ausilio, however, were already very close to closing”.