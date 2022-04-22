The next May 3 will be launched on the market DC Showcase: Constantine – The House of Mystery. This is a new animated short with the renowned occultist as its protagonist, but that’s not all. This short film is accompanied by three others, dedicated to lesser-known characters from the publisher: The Losers, blue beetle Y Kamandhi.

We had the opportunity to talk with Paul Giacoppothe screenwriter of Kamandi: The Last Boy on Earth. Since he is perhaps the least known character in this collection, we took the opportunity to have him tell us more about him. In addition to that he shared with us the challenges he faced to bring it to the screens.

Who is Kamandi?

Surely many of you hear the name of Kamandhi for the first time here. After all, this is a comic book character created by DC in the seventies. Although at the time he had a good reception and a somewhat long-lasting impression, the adventures of this boy remained at that time.

The original comic Kamandi: The Last Boy on Earth was written and illustrated by jack kirby, a well-known figure in the middle. This one showed us the story of the titular hero: a young man in a post-apocalyptic world ruled by evolved animals. The plot of it was largely inspired by Planet of the Apes.

For Paul Giacoppo, Kamandhi is one of the best creations of the legendary jack kirby. ‘The world he created is very cool and crazy, and most people don’t know anything about it. I had to learn a lot from him to distill it down into a very short story about this huge world that Kirby created.‘

With the short film Kamandi: The Last Boy on Earth, the writer wants to provide a window to new viewers. Give them just a little taste of what this world and character is about. His hope is that those who barely know him will be amazed and that his old fans will notice how faithfully he adapted the amazing work of jack kirby.

Is there a future for this character in the DC films?

we all know that Constantine had an increase in popularity in recent years. The Losers they already had a movie and blue beetle It’s already out in video games and has a tape on the way. This leaves us with the question: Will we see more than Kamandhi In the near future?

Paul Giacoppo He said that the decision is out of him, it is something totally up to the high command of Warner. However, speaking as a fan, he believes that the world of Kamandhi it would lend itself to much deeper exploration and she would love to see more of him in the future.

While Warner decides to give it something longer, be sure to watch the short of Kamandi: The Last Boy on Earth. Do not forget that it is launched on May 3 next to DC Showcase: Constantine – The House of Mystery. Did you already know this creation of DC and Jack Kirby? Tell us in the comments.

For more about cinema, we recommend:

Don’t stop following us on Google news.