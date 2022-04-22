Sylyain Helain, the ‘most tattooed man in France’, He has had problems exercising his profession as a teacher since, due to his appearance, he will not be able to teach children under six years of age. at the Paul Langevin de Palaiseau school, in that country.

Helain has worked as a teacher for over ten years and is known as ‘the scariest teacher in the world’ or, as he describes himself, ‘the most tattooed teacher in the world’.

Sylvain, who believes he has spent more than 460 hours doing all of his tattoos, has worked as a teacher in London and northern France.

(Be sure to read: Queen Elizabeth: unmissable facts about her life).

On this occasion, French officials he was banned from teaching kindergarten-age children after a three-year-old had a nightmare about him and tell his parents. They complained to the school and made the decision that it only educate children over six years of age.

(Do you read us from the EL TIEMPO app? You can see the publication here).

Despite this decision, Helain told ‘BFM TV’ that he considers that by seeing him like this the children will learn to tolerate much more.

“When they’re adults, they’re less likely to be racist or homophobic, and they won’t look at disabled people like they’re something from a circus,” he said.

Loic, a former student of Sylvain, told ‘Diario Vasco’ that it is worrying that people do not see beyond physical appearance.

(Read on: Jada Pinkett talks about the Will Smith slap and what they’re up to.)

“Parents react above all, because today young people are taught to respect all appearances,” said Loic

(Do you read us from the EL TIEMPO app? You can see the publication here).

More news

– Company must pay $450,000 to celebrate employee’s birthday

– ‘I am losing my daughter to dementia; she can’t talk or walk’

– A$AP Rocky, Rihanna’s boyfriend, arrested in Los Angeles for 2021 shooting

– Substances created in 1938 and from which it is almost impossible to escape

Trends WEATHER