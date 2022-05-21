the business of sale of banknotes, coins and collectibles has become increasingly common, especially with the use of digital platforms for the sale of products of this style, however, thanks to these new sales systems, these copies have managed to reach exorbitant prices.

The numismatic hobbyists they can be very detailed with notes that are no longer in circulation. Despite the fact that one of the characteristics that increase the value of the pieces is the no circulation of theseit may not be enough to sell it at a good price.

Today we will share with you about a little known piece and without a doubt that stopped circulating some time ago, it is the 1000 Mexican pesos bill with the design of Juana of Asbajealso known as Sor Juana Ines De La Cruz, which is now offered in different accounts of Free market.

Although not all pieces manage to be offered at a high value, in most cases, some offer in the Free Market platformtends to exceed 1000 pesos and it is that although this ticket has offers from 100 pesos on the sales website, there is also the offer of 16 thousand 500 pesos in a private account.

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) put this coin into circulation on December 11, 1978. On the front of the 1,000-peso bill, you can see Sor Juana Ines De La Cruz. Considered by many to be the ‘Tenth Muse’was the most important New Spain writer of the ‘golden age’.

On the back of the piece, the Santo Domingo Square located in the Mexico City (CDMX). According to experts, it is located in what was the house of Emperor Cuauhtémoc; during the Spanish conquest, this space was left free for its construction.

If you are interested in acquiring a piece like this, it is advisable to go to an expert in Numismatics that can guide you about the piecethis with the aim that you can fully know the characteristics of the copy, as well as its real value and thus avoid fraud.