Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDSit’s a devastating condition that is still very little knownso when new research comes out, it can seem like a big deal, especially if that research appears to offer a way to save children’s lives.

Social media posts cheered on one of these new studies this week, announcing that research identifies why hundreds of children die unexpectedly each year, but even if the study points to a promising direction for future research, it’s not a panacea, experts say.

“There is nothing definitive about this”

he said Rachel Moonone researcher studying sudden infant death syndrome at the University of Virginia, further stating that the surge of interest in I study it is understandable, but it is not justified.

SIDS refers to the sudden and often unexplained death of a one year old or youngerand today it is largely a mystery ei doctors don’t have good answers as to why this happenswith parents of children dying from unexplained causes that are often at the center of suspicion, which can make parents feel even more guilty and grieving than they already do.

How SIDS studies and research have evolved over the years

Medical research on SIDS, in recent decades, has been focused on preventionThere is an association between how babies are put to sleep and SIDS, so parents are encouraged to place babies on their backs and firm surfaces but, even with safe sleep campaigns, which have been effective in reducing infant deaths since the late 1980s, SIDS death rates have remained roughly the same for years.

Without a good explanation of why deaths occur, parents of young children often spend months worrying that it might happen to their baby.

This is probably why the new study hit so much on social media, with its findings also being overestimated by the initial coverage claiming it showed the clear reason for SIDS.

This is common with scientific studies, which are sometimes presented by press releases, their researchers, or surface reports as more sensationalistic than they really are, and it is a problem that can give people unrealistic expectations of solutions and undermine trust in science more generally.

A closer look at this SIDS study, published in the journal EBioMedicine last week, shows that it was very small: it included blood samples from 67 dead and 10 survivors.

The analysis showed that the children who died of SIDS had lower levels of an enzyme called butyrylcholinesterasewhich researchers believe involved in neural function, does not necessarily mean that the enzyme is responsible for SIDS or plays a role in the death of a child.

And even though there was a statistical difference between the levels of the enzyme between the two groups of children, there was an overlap between them. That would make it difficult to design an accurate blood test to check if a baby had levels of the enzyme linked to SIDS, Moon said.

Individual scientific studies rarely offer clear answers, especially to complex issues like SIDS. Science is an iterative process and research builds upon itself over time.

Research into the most fundamental biological reasons for devastating problems like SIDS is important to help remove stigma from bereaved parents and help offer potential solutions. And any new discovery that points in a promising direction is useful. But it is also important to be clear about what the limitations of a particular research are. In this case, there is still a long way to go before a screening test for SIDS can be available.

“This is progress, and for that we should be optimistic, but it is not the complete answer. As grieving parents, we understand how parents whose children have died from this mysterious disease desperately want answers and new parents want the assurance that it won’t happen to their child. We pray that one day this will happen, but today it is not “

he has declared Alison Jacobson, CEO of First Candlea nonprofit organization focused on SIDS, in a statement.

