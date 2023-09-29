One of the greatest benefits of working in the Mexican formal sector is, without a doubt, being able to access a work pensiona right stipulated in Mexican laws, once the employee’s active working life ends.

It is under this context that, if you belong to the Law of ’97there is some information that you will surely be interested in knowing, since it has to do with the labor retirement pension.

First of all, it should be noted that the Law of 97 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) applies to all workers in the formal sector who work in private industry and who began to contribute as of July 1, 1997.

Thus, because the desire of every worker, once they have started their working life in the formal sector, is to be able to one day dedicate themselves to enjoying the pension they accumulated during their active working life, it is advisable for them to know that, in case If they are under Law 97 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), they will be able to retire in three different ways.

Do you belong to the Law of 97 of the IMSS? This interests you if you have thought about a pension/Photo: screenshot

Thus, if you are already thinking about retiring from active working life to be able to access the IMSS Pension, you have to keep in mind that the different ways of retiring are linked to the Aforesbeing called as individual account systems.

However, it must be said Dania Bernal, who worked as Taxpayer Defense Attorneyin interview MVSthe only way to access the three different ways to access the IMSS Pension under the Law of ’97 is to have more than one million 750 thousand pesos accumulated.

The 3 ways are completed as follows: If you do not reach the amount stipulated above, the government could pay the remainder to the minimum wage pension. On the contrary, if you have more than 1,750,000 pesos in your personal account and you want to earn more every 30 days, you would have to schedule the payment and distribute it among the years that best suit you.

