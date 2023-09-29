HONG KONG — Lan Mingqiang, once a beneficiary of China’s property boom, is now an unwilling victim of its collapse.

The financial problems of a real estate company, Country Garden, have prevented him from paying his son’s school fees. Country Garden owes $21,000 to his company, which manufactures fences and panoramas at construction sites.

“The real estate sector is difficult right now,” Lan said. Recently, she quit the business and left her family in Chongqing, in the south of the country, to sell snacks to tourists in Zhengzhou, a city in the north.

Lan is just one in a long line of people waiting to be paid by Chinese real estate developers. A move by regulators to deflate a housing bubble and a slowdown in China’s economy have accelerated a crisis.

Small businesses and workers who prospered thanks to the decades-long housing boom are no longer seeing payments. The group, which ranks low on the developers’ pay list, includes painters, cement workers and builders, as well as real estate agents and companies that provided sales offices. As a group, suppliers are expecting payments of at least $390 billion, Gavekal Research reports. And that’s a conservative estimate. Lawsuits and complaints to local authorities are piling up.

“It is unfair for real estate agencies, because when a developer goes through a debt crisis, the system protects buyers first,” he said. “The other material sellers, agents and engineers are basically not paid,” said Liu Yaonan, a real estate agent in Guangdong province.

A decade ago, Liao Hongmei created a successful company offering marketing and decoration services to China Evergrande, a real estate giant, for its sales offices in Jiangsu province.

According to Liao, around 2016, Evergrande began issuing promissory notes — also known as commercial acceptance certificates — for payment within six months. Then, in 2017, it began issuing one-year notes. But the money kept coming, he said, until the company defaulted on its debt in 2021.

Now Liao’s business is on the verge of bankruptcy. She sued Evergrande and won, but she has no way to recover the $690,000 she is owed because the Government is overseeing the company’s restructuring and her first priority has been to make sure Evergrande finishes the apartments she sold. Last year she said that she had finished 300 thousand and that she still had 720 thousand more to complete.

Liao hoped that once Evergrande finishes the apartments there will be something left for people like her.

“A little money,” Liao said, is his only request. “But it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen.”

By: ALEXANDRA STEVENSON