The DO closed the year with sales of 118.36 million bottles, 2.4 million more than in 2023, which represents an increase of 2.07% compared to the previous year. Once again, the denomination breaks its own sales record.

This result in terms of sales figures in 2024 implies that the DO Rueda maintains its leadership in the quality white wine sector in Spainin addition to once again consolidating its second position within the designations of origin of still wine (without bubbles).

“We live in a time of many changes within the world of wine,” says Carlos Yllera, president of CRDO Rueda. “There are uncertainties at an international level that affect the sector and, even so, we remain undisputed leaders in the quality white wine sector,” he adds. “Spanish consumers choose us and prefer us, so we start 2025 feeling very happy, always grateful; and with a view to continuing to be able to offer and offering a wine with the best quality standards,” he says.

Everything in white

Specifically, the number of back labels delivered amounts to 118,360,966, of which almost 100% (118,325,204) correspond to white wine, where the bulk, 117,866,111, goes to “Vino Tranquilo”, produced mainly by the native Verdejo variety. It is followed by “Gran Vino de Rueda” – the black label of the Denomination of Origin focused on haute cuisine which has just launched its fourth vintage (2023) on the market – which is on the verge of doubling its sales with 327,715 labels and an increase of 72% compared to 2023; On the other hand, the category of “Sparkling Wine” totals 127,494 and “Fortified Wine” remains at 3,884.yes

The DO Rueda once again breaks historical records in terms of year-on-year growth in 2024. Month after month, consumer recognition of this Designation of Origin “shows, once, that There is a DO Rueda wine for every moment“recalls Carlos Yllera, who appreciates “the brilliant and essential work of wineries and winegrowers, key pieces in the excellent final result of our wines”.

During 2024, there have been many relevant personalities in the world of wine who have approached the DO Rueda to see its versatility in situ. of the wines produced in the area. Ferrán Centelles, Pedro Ballesteros MW, Beth Willard and Tim Atkin MW They have been some of the key figures who have expressed their surprise and admiration for the rich treasures that the area houses: from the soils of pre-phylloxera vineyards or the tradition of fortified wines to the new fermentation techniques in terracotta eggs, among others.

Looking ahead to the year ahead, Carlos Yllera is satisfied, but cautious. “We always have to try to overcome the present and work to improve without losing sight of the origin and considering new goalsonce again influencing exports, which in the first part of this year have increased by 11.5%, continues to be a challenge for the Rueda DO,” he states.