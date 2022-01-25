The American “People” magazine website stated that the mutant provide different levels of protection against infection, for example, the Delta mutant gives a strong level of antibody protection for people who have been infected with it.

However, the matter is different with Omicron, which is more moderate and less fierce, so do Omicron sufferers have strong immunity against Corona? Infectious disease experts have yet to provide a “unified answer” to this question.

The magazine quoted William Schaffner, Professor of Preventive Medicine and Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University, as saying: “We don’t yet know the definitive answer to this matter… The unknown is how strong and long term immunity our bodies will provide against this infection.”

However, a recent study found that people who were vaccinated and subsequently infected with “Covid-19” are well protected.

Researchers in the US state of Oregon studied health care workers, who were fully vaccinated, and then diagnosed with corona.

The researchers found that this group had significantly higher levels of antibodies compared to people who had been vaccinated and did not become infected.

The researchers noted that the study was conducted before the omicron appeared, “but it is still a positive sign that people will develop additional natural protection.”

In all cases, specialists stress the importance of taking the Corona vaccine and continuing to take precautionary measures.