Mexico.- The Tax Administration Service (SAT) warned all taxpayers about the possibility of being targeted by fraud after having made your Annual Declaration on the portal of the tax body, in particular regarding the positive balance.

Through your official account Twitterthe body titled by Raquel Buenrostro Sánchez reminded all natural and legal persons who have registered as taxpayers that the SAT does not send messages through the app WhatsAppfor which he encouraged people and companies to file a complaint with the competent authorities if they receive an electronic text through the Meta application.

“Don’t be fooled! The SAT does not send messages via WhatsApp; if you receive one, report it to denuncias@sat.gob.mx”, she pointed out.

In this sense, the tax agency explained that, among the messages that some taxpayers have received, which have been reported, are those that ensure that the person has a balance in their favor after having presented their Annual Declaration.

“Tax Administration Service: You have a credit balance to request your refund, enter the following link: https://satayuda.com”, indicates the denounced message

This type of fraud has prevailed in recent days because April is the month in which individuals must submit their Annual Declaration for the fiscal year of 2021.

What is the credit balance?

According to the information referred by the Tax Administration Service, the balance in favor occurs when, after having filed the Annual Return, it turns out that the taxpayer he paid more than he should have paidTherefore, said amount can be requested from the autonomous body.

In the event that the balance in favor of the natural or legal person is less than 150 thousand pesos, the taxpayer may request the refund automatically. However, if the amount exceeds 150 thousand pesos, to carry out the return process, the e.signature will be needed, as well as an electronic format to be able to make the request for the return of the cash.