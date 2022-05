The publisher Nexon and developers Neople, Eighting and ARC SYSTEM WORKS have released a new trailer for DNF DUEL which highlights it Story Mode of the title. Together with the main mode of the fighting game, we can admire the modes Gallery And Glossary.

The release of DNF DUEL is scheduled for the next June 28 up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

DNF DUEL – Story Trailer

Source: Nexon Street Gematsu