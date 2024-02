Monday, February 12, 2024, 01:00











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Marco Panichi (59 years old), physical trainer of Novak Djokovic, number 1 in world tennis and great rival of Murcia's Carlos Alcaraz, second in the ATP ranking, shared this Sunday in Santomera the physical strategies that have led to outstanding athletes of high performance …